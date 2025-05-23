Samsung’s next flagship smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, is shaping up for a stylish redesign according to fresh leaked renders.

Tipster OnLeaks and tech site SammyGuru have revealed that a new “squircle” shape blends the traditional round watch face with a slightly squared body, similar to Samsung’s premium Galaxy Watch Ultra.

This marks a departure from the purely circular designs of previous Classic models, signalling a modern twist while maintaining the familiar rotating bezel that fans love.

The physical rotating bezel returns with pronounced anti-slip ridges, providing the tactile experience Galaxy Watch enthusiasts expect.

Alongside the bezel, the Watch 8 Classic appears to sport a three-button layout, including a new orange-coloured button that may act like the Galaxy Watch Ultra’s Quick Button for fast access to shortcuts and apps.

In terms of size, the leaked CAD renders suggest a 1.5-inch display housed in a body measuring roughly 46.6 x 46.5 x 14.2mm, likely offered in a single 47mm size – a simplification from past models that had multiple size options.

Rumours also indicate the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic will feature a slightly upgraded 435mAh battery, up from 425mAh. It is also expected to support advanced haptic feedback for more precise vibrations.

While the Watch 8 Classic may reuse last year’s Exynos W1000 chip, Samsung appears focused on refining design and software, with the upcoming One UI 8 Watch interface bringing new features like Calculator, Voice Recorder and Galaxy Buds controls.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic at its Galaxy Unpacked event in July, alongside the next-gen Galaxy Z Fold and Flip phones.