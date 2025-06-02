Home > Latest News > Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Expected to Feature Larger Battery

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Expected to Feature Larger Battery

By | 2 Jun 2025

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is set to receive a battery upgrade, marking the first capacity increase for the company’s Ultra tablet series in several generations, according to recent regulatory filings.

The S11 Ultra is expected to feature a rated battery capacity of 11,374 mAh, with the advertised “typical” capacity likely ranging between 11,700 and 11,900 mAh.

This represents a notable improvement over the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, which offered a rated capacity of 10,880 mAh and a typical capacity of 11,200 mAh.

While the increase appears modest, it breaks Samsung’s pattern of maintaining identical battery specifications across its Ultra tablet generations.

Both the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and S10 Ultra featured the same 11,200 mAh typical capacity, making the S11 Ultra’s enhancement the first battery upgrade in the Ultra lineup.

The battery improvement comes as Samsung continues developing its flagship tablet series.

Earlier rumours suggest the S11 Ultra may be powered by MediaTek’s upcoming Dimensity 9400 chipset, though Samsung has not officially confirmed specifications beyond the battery filing.

Based on Samsung’s previous release patterns, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra could be announced around September, with retail availability following in October.

The company has not shared official timeline details for the device.

For comparison, the current Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra features a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, dual rear and front camera setups, four AKG-tuned speakers, and 45W wired charging support for its 11,200 mAh battery.

The S10 Ultra also includes premium features such as a thin 5.4mm aluminium body, IP68 water and dust resistance, S Pen with 2.8ms latency, an under-display fingerprint reader, and Samsung DeX desktop mode support.

Industry observers expect additional specifications and features for the S11 Ultra to emerge through leaks in the coming months as Samsung prepares for its anticipated fall announcement.

The battery capacity increase suggests Samsung is responding to user demands for improved endurance in its premium tablet offerings.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra will compete in the high-end tablet market against Apple’s iPad Pro lineup and other Android premium tablets, where battery life remains a critical differentiating factor for productivity-focused users.



