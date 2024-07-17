HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Galaxy S10 Tablets Could Launch in October

Samsung Galaxy S10 Tablets Could Launch in October

By | 17 Jul 2024
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Samsung has had a busy time lately. Last week it launched a swag of new tech including the Galaxy Ring, Buds 3/3 Pro, sixth generation Z Fold and Z Flip foldables, and new smartwatches.

In the midst of this, rumours are circulating about the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series comprising a Tab S10+ and Ultra model.

GSMArena.com reports leaked renders of the Ultra model show it has an almost identical design to last year’s Series 9 units. The online publication says it is likely to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a14.9-inch AMOLED display.

However, Galaxy Tab S10+ is rumoured to go a different route with its chipset by opting for a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, GSMArena.com reports. That apparently would make it the first Samsung tablet to use a MediaTek chipset. That device is also expected to offer a 12.4-inch screen and 12GB RAM.

Based in Taiwan, MediaTek is well established as a semiconductor supplier to the smartphone market, having been formed a quarter of a century ago in 1997.

It manufactures millions of chipsets for smartphones and tablets, cellular radios, wireless charging devices and other technologies, including chips that will connect smartphones to low earth orbit satellites.

In December 2020, Counterpoint reported that MediaTek had overtaken Qualcomm as the world’s biggest chipset vendor.

As well as targeting phones and tablets, Reuters reports that MediaTek is developing an Arm-based PC chip which will be released at the end of the year, when Qualcomm’s exclusive deal to supply Windows devices ends. This will make MediaTek a key player in Microsoft’s ongoing war to outdo Apple’s homegrown silicon in its Macbooks.

MediaTek currently makes a range of “Dimensity” SOCs for tablets that it says offer high performance, high efficiency, support a PC-like browser, close-to-console 3D gaming and cinema-class entertainment features.

This will make the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ an especially interesting tablet to try when it is unveiled around October.



About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
