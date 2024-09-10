Samsung’s upcoming flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S10, may turn to rival Microsoft when implementing a key design element on the keyboard accessory of its upcoming device.

Samsung may add a dedicated “Galaxy AI key” to the Tab S10’s keyboard accessory, much like Microsoft has for its Copilot+ PCs which feature a similar button, according to a report by WinFuture.

A mockup (certainly not an official image) shared by WinFuture (see pic above) shows what that Galaxy AI key could look like, replacing the right Ctrl button on the keyboard.

However, it’s still unclear whether this button will activate the entire Galaxy AI feature suite or focus on a specific one.

Many of the new features coming to Galaxy devices with One UI 6.1.1 are also expected to be available on the Tab S10. A dedicated button would make those features more accessible to users.

The Tab S10 is also rumoured to have a Dimensity 9300+ chip, which would mean Samsung switching from Qualcomm to Mediatek chips.

It would be the first time that the company would equip its tablets with the flagship Dimensity 9300-series SoC which is reported to be on par with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in terms of raw performance.

Overall though, the Tab S10’s design likely won’t see major changes. Samsung is expected to stick with its familiar style, including a vertical dual-camera setup on the back and a notched display with a selfie camera on the Ultra model.

The Tab S10 models are expected to debut in October. The Tab S10 Plus is rumoured to start at around CHF1,179 (A$2,086) and can go as high as CHF1439 (A$2,546) for the 5G variant.

The Ultra model is expected to be priced around CHF1399 (A$2475) for the base 12/512GB variant while the top–tier model with 5G support will go as high as CHF1979 (A$3501).