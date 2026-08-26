Samsung could be preparing one of its biggest Galaxy Ultra redesigns in years, with leaked renders showing the Galaxy S27 Ultra adopting a wide camera plateau reminiscent of Apple’s latest iPhones.

CAD-based renders published by Android Headlines and leaker OnLeaks show a raised camera bar spanning much of the phone’s rear, replacing Samsung’s familiar arrangement of individually protruding lenses.

The design has already drawn criticism online for appearing similar to the iPhone 17 Pro series and flagship devices from Chinese brands including Honor and Huawei.

Samsung has not confirmed the renders or specifications and the Galaxy S27 Ultra is not expected to launch until early 2027.

The leaked design features three rear cameras, suggesting Samsung could remove the ageing 10MP 3x telephoto camera found on previous Ultra models. The phone may instead rely on a new 200MP ISOCELL HP6 main sensor and an existing 50MP 5x telephoto camera to cover a wider zoom range.

A 50MP Sony ultrawide camera has also been tipped, while the renders indicate Samsung will retain the integrated S Pen.

The Galaxy S27 Ultra reportedly measures 163.76 x 78.25 x 7.97mm, making it marginally larger than its predecessor. However, its thickness is said to increase to 12.53mm when the enormous camera bump is included.

The larger rear plateau could give Samsung more space for upgraded cameras, cooling hardware and a bigger battery. Reports suggest capacity may rise to around 5,700mAh, potentially using silicon-carbon technology.

Samsung is also tipped to introduce 60W wired charging and 25W Qi2 wireless charging, although reports conflict over whether magnets will be built into the phone or continue to require a compatible case.

Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Extreme is expected to power the Ultra, while Samsung’s Exynos 2700 could appear in other Galaxy S27 models in selected markets.

The redesign may also be accompanied by a substantial price rise. Early claims put the flagship’s US starting price between US$1,399 and US$1,499, up from US$1,299 for its predecessor, amid rising memory costs.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S27 range in early 2027, potentially shortly before Mobile World Congress.