Samsung appears to be preparing a major camera redesign for its upcoming Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro smartphones, with a new leak revealing a more compact arrangement than previously expected.

Well-known tipster Ice Universe has shared a sketch claiming to show the final rear camera layout for both devices, which are tipped to launch in early 2027.

The image reveals a raised camera island in the upper-left corner, featuring two large lenses arranged diagonally alongside a smaller third lens and a circular flash or sensor.

The components form a compact, diamond-like cluster, marking a significant departure from earlier renders that suggested Samsung was developing a much larger rectangular camera housing.

Previous CAD images and dummy units showed two vertically stacked cameras alongside a pill-shaped section, with considerable empty space inside the raised camera island.

The latest design also differs from the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which uses a vertical camera arrangement with an additional lens positioned separately on the rear panel.

Interestingly, the same design is reportedly being adopted for the Galaxy S27 Pro, a new model expected to sit between the Galaxy S27+ and the flagship Ultra.

The Pro is tipped to offer many of the Ultra’s premium features in a smaller device, although it is unlikely to include Samsung’s S Pen.

Both smartphones are rumoured to feature a 200-megapixel main camera, but differences in their secondary sensors and zoom capabilities are expected.

Previous supply chain reports have suggested Samsung could remove the dedicated 3x telephoto lens from the Galaxy S27 Ultra, leaving it with a three-camera rear system.

However, the final camera specifications remain uncertain, with conflicting reports surrounding Samsung’s plans for its next-generation flagship devices.

The Galaxy S27 range is expected to debut in January or February 2027, although Samsung has yet to confirm the new Pro model or the reported camera redesign.