Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra have surfaced in another leak, with new images appearing to confirm a major redesign of the rear camera systems ahead of their expected launch early next year.

Prominent Samsung tipster Ice Universe has shared what are claimed to be the final designs of the two flagship smartphones, providing further evidence that the company is moving away from its existing camera arrangement.

The latest images closely resemble recently leaked dummy units of the Galaxy S27 series, which featured redesigned camera islands that differed from earlier computer-generated renders.

While Samsung has yet to confirm the designs, the consistency between the latest leaks suggests the company may have settled on the final appearance of both devices.

The changes are expected to extend beyond the exterior, with Samsung reportedly preparing significant camera upgrades for its next-generation premium smartphones.

Both the Galaxy S27 Pro and S27 Ultra are tipped to feature a 200-megapixel main camera powered by Samsung’s S5KHP6 sensor, alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The ultrawide camera could use either Sony’s IMX855 sensor or Samsung’s S5KJN3 sensor, according to recent reports.

However, the biggest differences between the two models are expected to involve their zoom capabilities.

The Galaxy S27 Ultra is reportedly getting a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, potentially using the same sensor as its ultrawide camera.

The Galaxy S27 Pro, meanwhile, is tipped to feature a 10-megapixel telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom, using Samsung’s S5K3LD sensor.

The camera differences suggest Samsung intends to maintain a clear distinction between its two premium models, positioning the Ultra as the more advanced photography flagship.

The emergence of a Galaxy S27 Pro model also points to a potential reshuffling of Samsung’s flagship lineup as the company looks to compete more aggressively in the premium smartphone market.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S27 series in January or February 2027, although the company has not confirmed an official launch date.

Australian pricing and availability have yet to be announced.

With several months remaining before the anticipated launch, further leaks are likely to reveal additional details about the devices’ hardware, performance and features.