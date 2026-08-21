Samsung has confirmed another Galaxy launch event for 27 August, with mounting evidence suggesting the Galaxy S26 FE will be the main device unveiled.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12pm UTC and will be streamed through Samsung’s website and YouTube channel. Samsung has not officially named the Galaxy S26 FE in its announcement, but recent leaks, certification records and renders have increasingly pointed to an imminent launch for the Fan Edition handset.

If the reports prove accurate, the Galaxy S26 FE will bring a refreshed design that more closely resembles Samsung’s wider Galaxy S26 family.

Leaked images suggest the handset will feature a redesigned rear camera arrangement, flat aluminium frame and flat rear panel. It is expected to measure about 7.4mm thick and weigh approximately 193 grams, while an IP68 rating would provide resistance against dust and water.

Blueberry, Graphite and Pistachio are among the colours tipped for release.

The Galaxy S26 FE is expected to use a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1,900 nits. Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection has also been linked to the device.

Samsung’s Exynos 2500 processor is tipped to power the handset, accompanied by up to 8GB of RAM. Storage options are expected to include 128GB and 256GB.

Camera hardware could include a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation, supported by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and optical image stabilisation.

A 12-megapixel front-facing camera is also expected for selfies and video calls.

Battery capacity could increase to 4,900mAh, with reports pointing to 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging and wireless power sharing.

The phone is also expected to launch with Android 17 and Samsung’s One UI 9 interface. Samsung’s latest Galaxy AI capabilities are likely to feature prominently, while reports suggest the company could provide as many as seven years of operating system updates.

Pricing remains unofficial, but a leaked US figure converts to about A$1,123 for the Galaxy S26 FE. That would represent a substantial increase over the Galaxy S25 FE’s equivalent starting price of about A$912.

Whether those figures translate directly to Australian retail pricing remains uncertain, particularly given regional pricing, taxes and Samsung’s local launch strategy.

Samsung’s 27 August event should provide confirmation of the final specifications, pricing and availability if the Galaxy S26 FE does make its expected debut.