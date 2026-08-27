Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S26 FE, bringing several of its latest flagship camera and AI features to Australian consumers alongside price rises of up to $200.

The Galaxy S26 FE will be available in Australia from September 4, starting at $1,149 for the 128GB model. The 256GB version costs $1,299, while the graphite-only 512GB model is priced at $1,599.

That represents increases of $50, $100 and $200 respectively compared with the launch prices of the equivalent Galaxy S25 FE models. The steepest rise is reserved for the 512GB version, which is now 14% more expensive than its predecessor.

It is the first device in the Galaxy S26 family to launch with Samsung’s One UI 9 software, running on Android 17. Samsung has promised seven generations of operating system upgrades and seven years of security updates.

The phone features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,900 nits. It is powered by Samsung’s 3nm Exynos 2500 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM across all storage configurations.

Samsung has equipped the S26 FE with a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera and 8MP telephoto camera offering 3x optical and up to 30x digital zoom. A 12MP camera sits on the front.

The display size, battery capacity and camera resolutions are largely unchanged from the S25 FE, with the new processor and software features carrying much of the upgrade.

New camera features include My FanCam, previously introduced on Samsung’s latest foldables, which automatically tracks a selected person and keeps them centred in video. Super Steady with Horizontal Lock is also included for capturing smoother footage during fast-moving activities.

Nightography is designed to improve low-light shots, while Photo Assist allows users to modify images using natural-language prompts, including changing the time of day, adding elements and restoring missing areas.

Gemini Omni can create and edit video clips using photos and footage stored in the device’s Gallery, although the feature requires an eligible Google AI Pro subscription. Samsung is including a six-month trial for eligible buyers.

The phone carries a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired charging, capable of reaching up to 65% in around 30 minutes when using a separately sold compatible adapter. It also supports 15W wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare.

Other features include IP68 water and dust resistance, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4 and 5G connectivity.

Galaxy AI additions include customisable Now Brief cards, expanded third-party app support for Now Nudge and an upgraded Circle to Search feature capable of identifying multiple objects within one image.

The Galaxy S26 FE will be offered in three colours – blueberry, graphite and pistachio, although the 512GB configuration is limited to graphite.