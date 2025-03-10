Home > Latest News > Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tops Consumer Rankings in Europe

10 Mar 2025

Samsung’s latest flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, has been ranked as the top smartphone by consumer advocacy organisations in five major European markets, the company announced on Monday.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra secured first place in consumer evaluations conducted by Italy’s Altroconsumo, Spain’s OCU, Belgium’s Test Achats, Sweden’s Råd & Rön, and Portugal’s DECO Proteste.

The rankings, based on comprehensive performance and durability tests, were finalised following the phone’s February 7 launch, with results published from February 17 onward.

In Spain’s OCU review, the Galaxy S25 Ultra achieved an overall score of 84, surpassing the Galaxy S24 Ultra (83) and Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max (82).

Italy’s Altroconsumo mirrored these findings, also awarding the S25 Ultra 84 points, making it the highest-rated smartphone in its evaluation.

The smartphone received widespread praise for its durability, performance, and AI-powered features.

OCU noted its robust build quality, highlighting its ability to withstand drop tests without damage.

The review also commended its high-end performance, particularly for gaming and multitasking.

Altroconsumo emphasised the phone’s advanced AI features and strong benchmark performance.

Additionally, it highlighted the S25 Ultra’s industry-leading camera quality, rating its photo and video capabilities as the best among smartphones.

Portugal’s DECO Proteste recognised the Galaxy S25 Ultra as the most powerful flagship, specifically noting its 6.9-inch display’s exceptional touch responsiveness and brightness.

Samsung’s dominance in these rankings reinforces its leadership in the premium smartphone market, strengthening its position against Apple and other competitors.



