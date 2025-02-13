Device teardown specialist iFixit has branded Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra as one of the most intriguing flagships in years when it comes to phone repairability.

“Building on the S23’s pull tab mechanism that was designed to make battery replacement easier, this latest iteration of the pull tab is easier to operate still.

“As a result, the S25 Ultra could be one of Samsung’s most repair-friendly phones in a long time,” iFixit reports.

The pull tab mechanism is a physical tab that makes battery removal easier.

“This time around, Samsung has installed four neat sticky tabs that “hug” the battery cell.

“Those tabs peel up easily, releasing the battery in a few seconds without an ounce of extra glue.

“You can pop it right out with no fuss, no mess, and no special solvents. For consumers and repair pros alike, this is a breath of fresh air.

“Making the battery simpler to remove means a big win for longevity: as battery health degrades over time, owners can replace the battery more easily and keep their phones running in top shape without risking damage to other components.”

Being a teardown specialist allows iFixit to publish reviews with insights into the internal components and likely operation of new devices.

It says that this year, Samsung has reworked the frame for smoother edges, “somewhat mimicking the look and feel of the iPhone’s metal band”.

“Visually, it’s a blending of two worlds: the big, no-nonsense Galaxy style remains, while the frame and corners echo Apple’s vibe.

“Love it or hate it, it’s a pivot that suggests Samsung isn’t afraid to borrow visual cues from Cupertino—although some might argue that Samsung’s had iPhone envy in one form or another for years.”

iFixit also praised the repairability of the camera array.

“The S25 Ultra packs a multi-lens setup, including an upgraded 50 MP ultrawide sensor that promises improved image quality.

“While it’s a point of hardware pride, it’s also noteworthy from a repair perspective: each camera module is independent and can be removed or replaced separately.”

iFixit was surprised at the changes made to the S Pen for this model.

“Fans of Samsung’s stylus are used to advanced features like Bluetooth connectivity for snapping photos or controlling media.

“But in the Galaxy S25 Ultra, that wireless magic is gone.The reason? Samsung claims that fewer than 1% of users relied on the Bluetooth features; which is apparently enough justification for them to remove it entirely, instead of improving it or just continuing to include it out of the kindness of their hearts.

“When we took a closer look at the new S Pen, we discovered that while the PCB and some familiar structures remain inside, the crucial chips and capacitor that once powered Bluetooth are absent. In other words, the hardware is partially there but not populated.”

In the end it described the S25 Ultra’s core improvements as “more incremental than revolutionary”.

But in terms of repairability, the phone was “one of the most repair-friendly Galaxy phones that we’ve seen in a decade”.