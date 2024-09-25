As we’ve reported over the last few weeks, Samsung was reported to be weighing its options as to whether to use its own Exynos 2500 processor or Qualcomm’s soon-to-be unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in its upcoming S25 lineup which will be unveiled early next year.

Now, tipster Tarun Vats has taken to X to reveal new benchmark scores from Geekbench purporting to be the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra running the new Gen 4 chips.

The listing revealed the CPU will have two cores clocked at 4.2 GHz and 6 more running at up to 2.9 GHz, which is a big upgrade over its predecessor.

The single-core and multi-core results are around 30 per cent higher than they were on the Qualcomm-powered Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The SM-938U model number reveals that the version in the benchmark test will be sold in the United States.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is listed with Android 15 and 12 GB RAM, although we might also see 16 GB versions.

The S25 Ultra achieved a single-core score of 3,069 on Geekbench and a multi-core score of 9,080. It’s less than the Qualcomm chip allegedly scored with the upcoming OnePlus 13 which had a Geekbench score of 3,236 and 10,049.

In Tom Hardware’s iPhone 16 Pro benchmark testing, Apple latest flagship nabbed a single-core score of 3,386 in Geekbench, which is higher than both the OnePlus 13 and the S25 Ultra. However, the multi-core score was lower, hitting 8,306.

Apart from the S25 Ultra, Samsung is also believed to be considering rolling out the Qualcomm chip across its S25 lineup including the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung analysts are reported to have concluded that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 offers performance and power efficiency comparable to Apple’s upcoming A18 Pro processor.

However, if Samsung decides to use the pricier Qualcomm chips over its Exynos processor for the S25 line, production costs for the S25 are estimated to soar up to 30 per cent compared to its predecessors.