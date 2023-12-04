HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped To Gain New Camera Sensor

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped To Gain New Camera Sensor

By | 4 Dec 2023

As Samsung prepares for the release of the Galaxy S24 series, the company has started appearing on various certification websites, including the FCC, hinting at an imminent launch.

There are also leaks surrounding the successor, the Galaxy S25 series, which have started appearing online as well.

Some new information has been leaked regarding the cameras on the S25 and S25+, such as Samsung reportedly ditching the GN3 sensor for Sony’s image sensor.

The ISOCELL GN3 sensor has been used in various Samsung phones over the last three years, including the Galaxy S22, S22+, S23, S23+, Fold4, and Fold5.

It’s a 50MP sensor, with an f/1.8 aperture, 1.0 micron pixels, and Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS support.

But this may be changing with the S25 series, as tipped by the leak. The change would be significant to Samsung as the GN3 sensor has been its reliable workhorse.

The upcoming Galaxy S24 and S24+ are expected to keep the 50MP GN3 sensor as their main camera, as well as a 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto unit. No official launch date has been revealed yet.



