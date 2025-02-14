Home > Latest News > Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Now Available In Oz

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Now Available In Oz

By | 14 Feb 2025
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

Samsung has launched its new Galaxy S25 series in Australia with the devices now available at retailers including JB Hi-Fi, as well carriers and on Samsung’s own website and its stores.

As part of the launch activities, four of its flagship stores across the country including Sydney, Perth, Brisbane (Chermside), and Melbourne (Chadstone), will host exclusive in-store events featuring live product demos, instant photo experiences, giveaways and Valentine’s Day treats on 14 February.

Until 23 March, seven major shopping centres across the country will host ‘House of Galaxy Studios’ to showcase the new devices where customers can receive live demos of the phone’s capabilities.

From 19 February to 21 February, Samsung will take over local waterways in Sydney Harbour (19-21 February) and Brisbane River (19-20 February) with a fleet of branded vessels.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

 

The Galaxy S25 series is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, supporting the device’s AI capabilities.

On the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung says that AI agents with multimodal capabilities are integrated within the One UI 7 platform to perform complex tasks across apps and enable natural user interactions through speech, text, videos and images.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

 

Together with One UI 7, Gemini is officially available at launch in 46 languages.

A newly introduced 50MP ultrawide camera sensor has been added to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with professional grade controls like Virtual Aperture and Samsung Log available for users.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 starts from $1,387 for the 256GB version, while the S25+ begins at $1,699 for the 256GB version and the flagship S25 Ultra begins at $2,149 for the 256GB version. All Galaxy S25 devices will come with six months of Gemini Advanced and 2TB of cloud storage at no extra cost.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Samsung Talks Up Pre Order Numbers But Not In OZ
Samsung TV Profits Plunged 60% In 2024, Company Confident That SmartPhones Will Deliver Double Digit Growth This Year
Leaked Photo Of Galaxy S25 Ultra Emerges
Samsung Galaxy S25 Needs New Software, So Bring On The Beta
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 (Image: Supplied by Samsung)
Will Samsung Drop Its ‘Galaxy’ Branding For The S25 Series?
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Worldwide Appliances Jack Up Prices Ahead Of New Outdoor Cooking Range Launch
Latest News
/
February 14, 2025
/
Seagate To Acquire Intevac In All-Cash Deal
Latest News
/
February 14, 2025
/
YouTube Shorts with Veo 2
Google Boosts Online AI Video With Veo 2
Latest News
/
February 14, 2025
/
Leaked Renders Of Samsung Budget Galaxy A36 Revealed
Latest News
/
February 14, 2025
/
French AV Brands Getting Traction In OZ Advance Paris The Latest
Latest News
/
February 14, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Worldwide Appliances Jack Up Prices Ahead Of New Outdoor Cooking Range Launch
Latest News
/
February 14, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Six months after Worldwide Appliances took on the Everdure Barbecue brand the business has announced price rises of between 8...
Read More