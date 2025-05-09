Samsung has confirmed it will unveil its latest addition to the Galaxy lineup, the ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge, at a global virtual event scheduled for May 13 at 9am (AEST).

The device, touted as a direct rival to Apple’s rumoured iPhone 17 Air, has already created buzz across the industry for its thin profile and premium camera credentials.

The S25 Edge is Samsung’s sleekest phone yet, reportedly measuring just 5.85mm thick and weighing 163g.

Despite its size, the phone packs a 200MP main wide-angle camera, the same as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The camera also integrates Galaxy AI-powered “smart lens” features, promising intuitive scene recognition and on-device visual intelligence – although Samsung has yet to clarify whether this is its own tech or something like Google’s Gemini Live.

The Galaxy S25 Edge will be revealed at Samsung’s Unpacked virtual event, streaming live on Samsung.com, YouTube, and the Samsung Newsroom.

Australian consumers can expect local availability by the end of May, with Samsung already offering a $75 credit (converted from US$50) for early reservations via its website.

Leaked specs suggest the S25 Edge will include:

6.7-inch AMOLED display (likely 2130 x 1440 resolution)

Overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 ‘Elite’ chipset

3,900mAh battery

12GB RAM

256GB or 512GB storage options

Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 display

Titanium frame with ceramic elements

A secondary 12MP ultrawide camera, with no telephoto lens

Samsung says it’s responding to consumer demand for powerful devices that are also comfortable to carry, particularly in the face of growing device sizes and weights.

While Samsung has not officially announced the price, leaks and regional comparisons suggest a starting price of around A$1,999, placing it between the Galaxy S25 (A$1,399) and the S25 Ultra (A$2,749). It’s unclear whether telcos will offer the device on plan at launch or if initial availability will be exclusive to Samsung’s own online store.

This is the first time the ‘Edge’ branding has returned to a Galaxy S-series device since the Galaxy S7 Edge in 2016. Back then, ‘Edge’ referred to curved display edges. Now, it appears to symbolise a push toward ultra-thin, ultra-premium designs – potentially setting a new trend in the industry as Apple, Oppo and others explore thinner form factors.

But the move to a thinner design comes trade-offs in areas like battery life and thermal efficiency. Competitors such as Oppo and Tecno have already entered the race with even thinner models, and Apple is widely expected to follow with its iPhone 17 Air later this year.

With a 200MP camera, premium build materials, and Galaxy AI on board, the Galaxy S25 Edge may just be the company’s most daring phone yet.