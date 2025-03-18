Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge is gaining attention ahead of its official launch, with leaks revealing prices, colour options, and accessories.

The ultra-slim flagship has appeared on dbrand’s website, while European pricing details suggest a premium positioning.

Popular accessories brand dbrand has already listed clear cases, skins, and protective covers for the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Notably, the clear case comes in MagSafe and non-MagSafe variants, confirming support for Qi2 wireless charging.

Additionally, a teardown skin is in the works, though it is currently based on the Galaxy S25+.

A separate leak has revealed that the Galaxy S25 Edge will launch in Europe in three colours, Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Jetblack.

The inclusion of “Titanium” in the names suggests that the phone could feature a titanium middle frame, enhancing durability while maintaining a thin design.

The Galaxy S25 Edge will be available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants, with pricing expected between €1,200 and €1,400 in Europe.

Despite lacking a telephoto camera, the premium pricing aligns with other flagship models.

However, in the US, the phone is rumored to be priced closer to the Galaxy S25+ (US $999).

Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy S25 Edge in April 2025, featuring a dual-camera setup with a 200MP primary sensor, a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and a 3,900 mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

The device has also been confirmed for release in India, following a recent BIS listing.

While Samsung has not officially commented on the leaks, the Galaxy S25 Edge is shaping up to be a premium yet slim alternative in the flagship lineup, offering high-end design but omitting certain features found in pricier models like the Galaxy S25 Ultra.