Home > Latest News > Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Leaks Reveal Design, Pricing and Accessories

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Leaks Reveal Design, Pricing and Accessories

By | 18 Mar 2025

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge is gaining attention ahead of its official launch, with leaks revealing prices, colour options, and accessories.

The ultra-slim flagship has appeared on dbrand’s website, while European pricing details suggest a premium positioning.

Popular accessories brand dbrand has already listed clear cases, skins, and protective covers for the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Notably, the clear case comes in MagSafe and non-MagSafe variants, confirming support for Qi2 wireless charging.

Additionally, a teardown skin is in the works, though it is currently based on the Galaxy S25+.

A separate leak has revealed that the Galaxy S25 Edge will launch in Europe in three colours, Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Jetblack.

The inclusion of “Titanium” in the names suggests that the phone could feature a titanium middle frame, enhancing durability while maintaining a thin design.

The Galaxy S25 Edge will be available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants, with pricing expected between €1,200 and €1,400 in Europe.

Despite lacking a telephoto camera, the premium pricing aligns with other flagship models.

However, in the US, the phone is rumored to be priced closer to the Galaxy S25+ (US $999).

Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy S25 Edge in April 2025, featuring a dual-camera setup with a 200MP primary sensor, a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and a 3,900 mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

The device has also been confirmed for release in India, following a recent BIS listing.

While Samsung has not officially commented on the leaks, the Galaxy S25 Edge is shaping up to be a premium yet slim alternative in the flagship lineup, offering high-end design but omitting certain features found in pricier models like the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

 

 



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Smart Tag Usage Rises in U.S. Households, Led by Apple AirTag
Samsung Soundbar Owners Left Frustrated as Firmware Update Bricks Devices
Victrola Moves On From Sonos With New Connect Capabilty, As Sonos Still Struggles To Fix App
Samsung to Challenge Shokz with Bone-Conduction Headphones
TSMC (Image: Sourced from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd Press Centre)
TSMC-Intel Joint Venture Could Challenge Samsung’s Foundry Business
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM Review: A Powerful Party Speaker with a Few Caveats
Latest News
/
March 18, 2025
/
Changes To General Retail Industry Award Terms Will Cut ‘Red Tape’
Latest News
/
March 18, 2025
/
Google (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)
Google In Fresh Bid To Acquire Cybersecurity Firm Wiz For A$47 Billion
Latest News
/
March 18, 2025
/
Nine Appointed As Exclusive Ad Sales Partner For Max Streaming Service
Latest News
/
March 18, 2025
/
Xbox 360 Hacked with Just a USB Key Using ‘BadUpdate’ Exploit
Latest News
/
March 18, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM Review: A Powerful Party Speaker with a Few Caveats
Latest News
/
March 18, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
The portable Bluetooth speaker market is a highly competitive space, with brands constantly pushing boundaries in sound quality, durability, and...
Read More