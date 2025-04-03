The launch of Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge which was first unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked 2025 in January, and once again displayed at MWC 2025, has reportedly been postponed.

Media reports previously indicated that the phone was rumoured to launch in mid-April, but new reports from the likes of South Korean news outlet ETNews suggest the release date has now been pushed to May or even June.

There is no definitive reason cited for the delay, but one report stated that there was an internal “need to reexamine the schedule.”

As ChannelNews previously reported, availability of the S25 Edge could be limited at launch.

A report via SamMobile indicated that the initial supply of the S25 Edge will only be 40,000 units. In comparison, Samsung sold 1 million Galaxy S25 units in Korea within the first 21 days of it being available in the market.

In February, a new hands-on video leak revealed a few details about the upcoming device. A working unit of the Galaxy S25 Edge has now been showcased in the video where it was compared with the Galaxy Z Fold6.

Apart from the exterior of the phone, the clip also revealed some of the internal specs of the device via the AIDA64 app running on the phone.

There is a mention of Adreno 830, which is the graphics engine Qualcomm serves with its top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite silicon, according to Gizmo China.

This is the same silicon that powers the entire Galaxy S25 line. The video also shows 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage inside the upcoming phone, putting it on par with the Galaxy S25.

A slimmer form factor of the Edge requires a slimmer battery. In the Edge, there is a 4,000 mAh battery, which matches the Galaxy S25, and is nearly 1,000mAh smaller in capacity than the battery inside the Galaxy S25+.

Unlike the regular Galaxy S25 and its Plus variant (which packs three cameras), the Edge version will feature only two cameras.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch screen, similar to the Galaxy S25+. It is also expected to be the company’s thinnest phone ever at a mere 5.84mm.