Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge was first unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked 2025 in January, and was then once again displayed to the public at MWC 2025.

It is poised to be unveiled as soon as next month, but new reports suggest that the company might struggle to deliver its new smartphone at scale immediately.

Samsung plans to sell the new phone in Korea for 1,500,000 won (approximately A$1638) for the 256GB model and 1,630,000 won (around A$1,780) for the 512GB version, reported Digital Trends citing a report from Financial News. A 1TB Galaxy S25 Edge is not expected to be available at launch.

A report via SamMobile has also indicated that initial supply of the S25 Edge will only be 40,000 units. In comparison, Samsung sold 1 million Galaxy S25 units in Korea within the first 21 days of it being available in the market.

As ChannelNews recently reported, a working unit of the Galaxy S25 Edge has been showcased where it was compared with the Galaxy Z Fold6.

The clip also revealed some of the internal specs of the device via the AIDA64 app running on the phone.

It mentioned an Adreno 830, which is the graphics engine Qualcomm serves with its top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite silicon, according to Gizmo China.

This is the same silicon that powers the entire Galaxy S25 line. The video also shows 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage inside the upcoming phone, putting it on par with the Galaxy S25.

The Edge is expected to pack a 4,000 mAh battery, which matches the Galaxy S25, and is nearly 1,000mAh smaller in capacity than the battery inside the Galaxy S25+.

Unlike the regular Galaxy S25 and its Plus variant (which packs three cameras), the Edge version will feature only two cameras.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch screen, similar to the Galaxy S25+. It is also expected to be the company’s thinnest phone ever at a mere 5.84mm.