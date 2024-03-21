HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Tipped for Major Camera Update

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Tipped for Major Camera Update

By | 21 Mar 2024

Samsung is reportedly working on two software updates for the Galaxy S24 series, with a major camera-specific update to be released in April.

According to Leaker Ice Universe, the major camera update coming next month will include improvements to white balance and telephoto image quality, while the March update will introduce an underage mode and some optimisations.

The Galaxy S24 lineup received an update this month, so it is speculated that another firmware is on the cards at the end of this month or early April.

A report in androidpolice points out that Samsung typically releases a big update for its flagship phone a few months after its release to improve defects in its camera processing, such as the Galaxy S23, which received such an update in June 2023.

It speculates that since the Galaxy S24 series went on sale earlier than its predecessor, its camera-focused update may also arrive a few weeks earlier, and that despite two firmware updates, there is still room for Samsung to improve the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s image processing further which may be addressed with the April update.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Is Nokia Really Dead, HMD Offer Some Clarity
Three Versions Of Samsung Galaxy Watch7 To Arrive
These Samsung Phones Are Getting A Major Update This Month
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Rumoured For Larger Screen
Samsung’s Rectangular Galaxy Watches Could Return
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Galaxy Ring
Samsung’s Galaxy Ring May Improve Your Diet
Latest News
/
March 21, 2024
/
Another Free To Air TV Network Exec Throws In The Towel As They Lobby Feds For Help
Latest News
/
March 21, 2024
/
Google Fined A$410M Over AI Copyright Breach
Latest News
/
March 21, 2024
/
FCC Redefines Minimum Broadband Speeds From 25Mbps To 100Mbps
Latest News
/
March 21, 2024
/
US DOJ to Go After Apple As OZ Judge Demands A Please Explain
Latest News
/
March 21, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Galaxy Ring
Samsung’s Galaxy Ring May Improve Your Diet
Latest News
/
March 21, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Ring may expand its offerings by providing diet suggestions via Samsung Food, linked to a Smart...
Read More