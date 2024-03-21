Samsung is reportedly working on two software updates for the Galaxy S24 series, with a major camera-specific update to be released in April.

According to Leaker Ice Universe, the major camera update coming next month will include improvements to white balance and telephoto image quality, while the March update will introduce an underage mode and some optimisations.

The Galaxy S24 lineup received an update this month, so it is speculated that another firmware is on the cards at the end of this month or early April.

A report in androidpolice points out that Samsung typically releases a big update for its flagship phone a few months after its release to improve defects in its camera processing, such as the Galaxy S23, which received such an update in June 2023.

It speculates that since the Galaxy S24 series went on sale earlier than its predecessor, its camera-focused update may also arrive a few weeks earlier, and that despite two firmware updates, there is still room for Samsung to improve the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s image processing further which may be addressed with the April update.