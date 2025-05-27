Home > Latest News > Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Survives Arctic River Plunge

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Survives Arctic River Plunge

By | 27 May 2025

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra has proven its durability after surviving hours submerged in a freezing Arctic river and emerging fully functional.

The incident took place in northern Sweden when wilderness guide Mikael Krekula accidentally dropped his S23 Ultra into an ice fishing hole on the frozen Kalix River.

The phone sank nearly three metres below the surface in sub-zero conditions.

“At that moment, I felt like I had donated my entire digital life to the river,” said Krekula, who relies on the phone for navigation and photography while guiding tourists in remote Arctic regions.

The guide spent hours drilling through surrounding ice and using improvised tools to reach the device. After five hours, and a trip home to retrieve a summer fishing net, he finally retrieved the phone.

Remarkably, the Galaxy S23 Ultra powered on immediately, displaying missed calls with no need for drying or rebooting.

The phone continues to operate normally, exceeding its official IP68 rating, which covers water resistance up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes.

For Krekula, the device is a lifeline in the wilderness: “Your tech can’t fail out here. The S23 Ultra gives me reliable performance and outstanding night photography for capturing the northern lights.”



