Samsung’s next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23, is shaping up to be rather disappointing, with new leaks suggesting that it will boast the same display as the S22.

According a post on Weibo by reputable leaker Ice Universe, the new S23 range will sport the same screen sizes and resolutions as the S22 range, while the overall dimensions will be only slightly altered.

The S23 is set to sport the same 6.1-inch screen with a 2,340 x 1,080 resolution, the S23 Plus with a 6.1-inch screen and 2,340 x 1,080 resolution, and the S23 Ultra with a 6.8-inch screen and 3,088 x 1,440 resolution.

The dimensions of the new phones will be slightly longer and wider according to Ice Universe.

This does not necessarily mean that the screens won’t get upgrades in other areas however. The new S23 range may sport displays with higher peak brightness, lower power consumption, better panels with support for deeper blacks and better contrast ratios and more.

Ice Universe also claimed that the S23 Ultra will look the same as the S22 Ultra, meaning that the flagship phone will sport the same design for the third year in a row, starting with the S21.

In addition, he also said that it is likely to sport the same 5,000mAh battery, and the same camera setup, rather than the expected 200MP Samsung sensor that is set to feature in Motorola’s new Edge 30 Ultra.

Samsung has very much stressed that foldable smartphone’s will be the company’s new focus rather than the Galaxy S series.

Despite this, the S23 won’t be without changes. The new smartphone is expected to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and the company is ditching the slow Exynos chips worldwide, with S22’s from some regions sporting slow speeds.