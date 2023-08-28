Samsung previously unveiled the Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra back in February, and are tipped to introduce the Galaxy S23 FE in September. No launch date has been confirmed yet, however the device has now been Bluetooth SIG certified.

Bluetooth SIG has certified six variants of the device and listings have revealed they are expected to come with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Leaked renders have indicated the device will look similar to the Galaxy A54, and will reportedly come with an Exynos 2200 SoC. The US variant is expected to have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

Other rumoured specs include a 6.4″ FHD+ 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED screen, a 4,500mAh battery, and 25W wired charging. It’s also tipped to come with 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and four cameras including; 50MP primary with OIS, 8MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto, and 10MP selfie.