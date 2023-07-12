Users of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series have concerns surrounding the performance of the primary rear camera in low-light conditions, especially when capturing neon signs or other light sources.

Samsung acknowledged the issue in March, assuring users a software update was in the works. The delayed update, first expected in April, is set to include a solution to this problem.

It was confirmed the development of the patch has been completed and will be rolled out as part of the upcoming update. A security patch has already been released for July, so users will likely have to wait until August.