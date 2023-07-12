HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Galaxy S22 Update To Improve Low-Light Camera Performance

Samsung Galaxy S22 Update To Improve Low-Light Camera Performance

By | 12 Jul 2023

Users of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series have concerns surrounding the performance of the primary rear camera in low-light conditions, especially when capturing neon signs or other light sources.

Samsung acknowledged the issue in March, assuring users a software update was in the works. The delayed update, first expected in April, is set to include a solution to this problem.

It was confirmed the development of the patch has been completed and will be rolled out as part of the upcoming update. A security patch has already been released for July, so users will likely have to wait until August.

The announcement came through a moderator responding to user’s inquiry of the status of the update. The moderator claimed the patch will be released in the next update, however there is no specific date as of yet. Users will be informed once a date is confirmed.

Users have also voiced concerns around noise in images taken in low-light condition, especially when capturing the sky. They are hoping the update will include a fix for this as well.



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Apple Faces New Problems With Vision Pro Headset
Google Messages Introduces Animated Emoji
Samsung Set To Bend Over With A New Magnetic Tablet Feature
ACCC Goes After Data Harvesters
European Pricing Leaked For Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ & Ultra
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon “Invites” Buyers To Try Prime Deal Capture Feature
Latest News
/
July 12, 2023
/
Microsoft Still Faces Hurdles In $US69bn Activision Blizzard Gaming Deal
Latest News
/
July 12, 2023
/
EXCLUSIVE: Another Exec Quits Premium Audio Company
Latest News
/
July 12, 2023
/
Fox League To Debut New NRLW Show
Latest News
/
July 12, 2023
/
BenQ Unveils New LED Projector With Improved Brightness
Latest News
/
July 12, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon “Invites” Buyers To Try Prime Deal Capture Feature
Latest News
/
July 12, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
This year Amazon launched its exclusive “invite-only” feature to allow Prime members to specifically ”request an invite to purchase products...
Read More