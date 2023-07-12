Samsung Galaxy S22 Update To Improve Low-Light Camera Performance
Users of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series have concerns surrounding the performance of the primary rear camera in low-light conditions, especially when capturing neon signs or other light sources.
Samsung acknowledged the issue in March, assuring users a software update was in the works. The delayed update, first expected in April, is set to include a solution to this problem.
It was confirmed the development of the patch has been completed and will be rolled out as part of the upcoming update. A security patch has already been released for July, so users will likely have to wait until August.
The announcement came through a moderator responding to user’s inquiry of the status of the update. The moderator claimed the patch will be released in the next update, however there is no specific date as of yet. Users will be informed once a date is confirmed.
Users have also voiced concerns around noise in images taken in low-light condition, especially when capturing the sky. They are hoping the update will include a fix for this as well.