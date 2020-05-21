HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G: Best-Seller

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G: Best-Seller

By | 21 May 2020
,

Samsung’s Galaxy S20+ 5G has become the best-selling 5G smartphone for Q1 in the United States, with commentators expecting similar results locally based on market penetration.

The news follows reports from research firm Strategy Analytics, revealing the S20+ 5G notched 3.4 million unit sales in Q1 within the US – snaring market share of 40%.

“Among the 5G segment, Samsung took all three of the top 3 positions in the US in Q1 2020,” says Strategy Analytics Executive Director, Neil Mawston.

“Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G is the number one bestselling 5G smartphone model and accounted for a healthy 40 percent share of all 5G smartphones shipped in the US during the quarter.”

In Australia, it follows reports 5G flagship smartphones from the likes of Oppo have struggled to make ground on retail shelves.

Apple is also yet to debut its 5G smartphones – tipped to occur with this year’s iPhone 12 series – which commentators claim could threaten Samsung’s dominance in the 5G space.

According to latest numbers, 5G phones accounted for 12% of the phone market in the United States – up from 0% in Q1 2019.

“Samsung and others must rapidly expand their 5G presence during the upcoming summer period, and grab as many 5G customers as they can, before the iPhone juggernaut lands in Q3 or Q4 2020,” adds Associate Director, Juha Winter.

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Oz New Job Ads Surge 26% in May
LG Launch Real-Time Digital Signs For Retailers Re-opening
Apple May Ditch Free EarPods With New iPhones
‘Criminal Offence’: Fletcher Warns 5G Opponents
Design Leak: Samsung Galaxy Note20 Will Drop 100x Zoom, But Add 108MP Cam
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Oz Launch Date For 2-in-1 Lenovo Chromebook Duet Confirmed
Latest News Lenovo Tablets
/
May 21, 2020
/
EXCLUSIVE:ASKO A Cheap Chinese Hisense Brand, 30,000 Dishwashers Recalled After Fires
Appliances Kitchen Latest News
/
May 21, 2020
/
Landmark Casual Worker Win Exposes Retailers To Backpay
Latest News
/
May 21, 2020
/
NBN Speeds Begin To Recover From COVID-19 Demand
Coronavirus Latest News NBN Co
/
May 21, 2020
/
Oz New Job Ads Surge 26% in May
Industry Latest News
/
May 21, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Oz Launch Date For 2-in-1 Lenovo Chromebook Duet Confirmed
Latest News Lenovo Tablets
/
May 21, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Lenovo has confirmed that its ultra-thin Chromebook Duet notebook will be available in Australia from July and the local RRP...
Read More