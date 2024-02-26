HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Galaxy Ring To Be Showcased At MWC

Samsung Galaxy Ring To Be Showcased At MWC

By | 26 Feb 2024

Samsung will be unveiling its first wearable smart ring as part of its health-focused wearables at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The South Korean tech giant will publicly display the Galaxy Ring for the first time after offering a sneak peak of the ring at the Galaxy S24 smartphone series launch event in California last month.

Samsung’s statement on Sunday indicated that the Galaxy Ring offers users more personalised and seamless experiences enabled by advances in artificial intelligence.

Visitors at the Mobile World Congress will also be able to see new health-tracking capabilities provided by the ring when the paired with the Galaxy Watch6 series.

Health tracking is already a key selling point of smartphones and watches, with Samsung, Apple and Alphabet Google using such features.

According to tomsguide.com, it is rumoured that Samsung plans to launch its first ring-based wearable health monitor at an Unpacked event later this year, and that a recent report from ETNews suggests that the launch may be scheduled for latter half of July at an event that may also see the official announcement of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

That same report claims that the Galaxy Ring is be come in eight different sizes, reveals tomsguide.com, adding that the ring will feature ECG functionality, which would allow it to monitor the heart’s electrical activity to track and measure health and sleep-related information.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Nokia Reveals New AI Assistant For Industrial Workers
LG H&H To Debut Portable Tattoo Printer
Call For MWC To Be Cancelled As Toy Fair Gets The Chop Due To Covid Concerns
Samsung Ditches MWC 2021
Major Exhibitor Ditches MWC 2021 – Is The Show Done For?
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

MSI Criticised Over Controversial Monitor Choice
Latest News
/
February 26, 2024
/
Vision Pro Visors Are Cracking Without Reasoning
Latest News
/
February 26, 2024
/
Barbie gets an HMD feature phone.
Barbie Gets A Flip Phone In What Is A Feature Phone Resurgence
Latest News
/
February 26, 2024
/
HMD Global
HMD Global Goes ‘Multibrand’, Ups Repairability, Unveils Fusion
Latest News
/
February 26, 2024
/
Does Telstra Love Losing When It Comes To Streaming? Now Developing A TV OS Despite Foxtel Share Ownership
Latest News
/
February 25, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

MSI Criticised Over Controversial Monitor Choice
Latest News
/
February 26, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
MSI are being criticised after a Reddit post exposed it won’t allow firmware updates for a large variety of its...
Read More