The Samsung Galaxy Ring is expected to be mass produced in May, and after being unveiled alongside the company’s latest foldable phones at Galaxy Unpacked in July, may be released around August.

This is according to a new report from The Elec, which mentions that Samsung aims to produce 400,000 units initially of the Galaxy Ring which may be adjusted depending on market response.

The report says that disruptions to production is not expected due to the small form factor and the fact that there has been no recent shortage of small parts.

Previously, Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy Ring will be available in US sizes 5-13 and the larger sizes are to be fitted with larger battery cells, and will offer battery life that varies between five and nine days.

The company also confirmed that was working on integration with other Android devices.

Samsung Electronics has been working on the Galaxy Ring development project with Dreamtech and Doosung Tech.