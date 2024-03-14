HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Galaxy Ring Tipped To Launch With Foldables in July

Samsung Galaxy Ring Tipped To Launch With Foldables in July

By | 14 Mar 2024

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is expected to be mass produced in May, and after being unveiled alongside the company’s latest foldable phones at Galaxy Unpacked in July, may be released around August.

This is according to a new report from The Elec, which mentions that Samsung aims to produce 400,000 units initially of the Galaxy Ring which may be adjusted depending on market response.

The report says that disruptions to production is not expected due to the small form factor and the fact that there has been no recent shortage of small parts.

Previously, Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy Ring will be available in US sizes 5-13 and the larger sizes are to be fitted with larger battery cells, and will offer battery life that varies between five and nine days.

The company also confirmed that was working on integration with other Android devices.

Samsung Electronics has been working on the Galaxy Ring development project with Dreamtech and Doosung Tech.



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Rumoured For Larger Screen
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Renders Leaked
Samsung Confirms Galaxy Ring Battery Life and H2 Launch Date
Samsung Galaxy Z 6 Rumoured To Be Cut To 11mm
Samsung Leak Confirms Galaxy Z Fold 6 Upgrade
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Logitech Tipped To Launch New Streaming Camera
Latest News
/
March 14, 2024
/
Telstra, Optus and TPG Lose Market Share to Smaller NBN Providers
Latest News
/
March 14, 2024
/
BREAKING NEWS: Former Qantas Exec Gets Top Job At Myer
Latest News
/
March 14, 2024
/
Sonos 8-inch Speaker Now Shipping
Latest News
/
March 14, 2024
/
EXCLUSIVE: Harvey Norman Commercial Go After Former Executive, In Supreme Court Demands On Electrolux To Sack Staff Exposed
Latest News
/
March 14, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Logitech Tipped To Launch New Streaming Camera
Latest News
/
March 14, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Sources have claimed Logitech are preparing to announce a new interchangeable lens streaming camera in its Mevo range, which will...
Read More