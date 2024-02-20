Through leaks and rumours, almost everything about the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 has been revealed. That is until now, when the marketing material of the upcoming device was leaked.

This material reveals the full specifications of the tracker, and it appears the Fit 3 will come with some premium features.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 is tipped to be launched soon.

The leaked marketing material indicates the Fit 3 will have a rectangular dial, and will feature an aluminium unibody with a physical button on the right side.

It will also be IP68 certified against dust and water up to 5ATM, and will be available in grey, silver, and pink gold colours.

The material also mentions the Fit 3 will come with a 1.6-inch AMOLED display, with a 256 x 402 pixel resolution.

The screen is said to be layered with 2.5D glass, and the device is claimed to be 46% larger and 11% thinner than the predecessor. It will also reportedly offer more watch faces.

It’s also claimed to come with a range of health and fitness features, equipped with the usual heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, stress tracker, step counter, support for 101 workout modes, and the ability to track 6 modes automatically.

The new device is said to also come with a menstrual cycle tracker for women, as well as an advanced sleep tracker with a four stage analysis, able to detect snoring and blood oxygen, offering sleep coaching.

Finally, it’s also reportedly coming with connected Galaxy Ecosystem features, including fall detection, emergency SOS, quick response, find my phone, and media control.

It will feature 16MB RAM and 256MB storage, and will be powered by a 208mAh battery unit, claimed to last 13 days on one single charge.