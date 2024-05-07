Samsung debuted its One UI 6.1 update on the Galaxy S24 range in February, bringing with it Galaxy AI.

Galaxy AI is a range of AI tools that respond to text prompts, and understand more than text using multimodal input.

The company then brought some of its AI features to the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Z Fold5 in March and April.

Now, Samsung is bringing some AI features to even older devices, including the Galaxy S22, in its native South Korea. It’s unclear when Australia and other nations will get the update, but it seems imminent.

The update is set to arrive on the Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4. There are also some major absences including the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy S21.

These absences will get Google Circle to Search only, with the Live Translation, Chat Assist, Generative Edit, and Browsing Assist features remaining exclusive to phones and tablets that arrived in the market in 2022 or later.

The Samsung devices that are eligible for Galaxy AI features include the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Features that come with Galaxy AI include Circle to Search, Chat Assist, Interpreter, Live Translate, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, Browsing Assist, Generative Edit, Edit Suggestion, Generative Wallpaper, and Instant Slow-Mo (not available on Galaxy S23 FE).

In other news, Apple is gearing up to introduce its own AI into its upcoming devices, and is currently in talks with OpenAI and Google to determine the best route to go down.

Apple’s AI features are tipped to be included in the upcoming iOS 18 software update. The company is in talks to create its own large language models, but is in cahoots with OpenAI and Google to discuss a “chatbot/search component.”