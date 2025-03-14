Samsung’s A-series has long been a reliable choice for those who want solid smartphone features without flagship prices. With the Galaxy A56 5G, Samsung aims to push the boundaries of what a mid-range phone can do, integrating AI-powered enhancements, a smooth 120Hz AMOLED display and six years of software support. But does it live up to the hype?

At first glance, the Galaxy A56 5G doesn’t break new ground in design, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It sticks to Samsung’s clean, minimalist aesthetic, with a matte-finished back that resists fingerprints and a sleek 7.4mm profile. But at 197g it does feel a bit hefty compared to some competitors. The phone is also IP67-rated for dust and water resistance, making it more durable than some mid-range rivals.

Flip it over, and you’re greeted with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate – a welcome feature at this price point. With brightness levels reaching up to 1200 nits, outdoor visibility is excellent and Samsung’s display technology continues to shine, even in its more affordable models.

Inside, the Galaxy A56 5G is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1580 chipset. While it’s fine for browsing, streaming and social media, it doesn’t quite match the power of some Snapdragon-equipped competitors in this price range.

With 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage, multitasking is reliable, but the lack of a microSD slot may disappoint users who like expandable storage.

One of the phone’s standout features is its AI-powered ‘Best Face’ tool, which lets you tweak facial expressions in motion photos. Samsung has also introduced enhanced object removal in photos and an upgraded ‘Circle to Search’ feature that integrates Google’s latest AI-powered search tools.

An interesting addition is the ‘Song Search’ feature, allowing users to identify songs by humming or singing – a feature typically seen in premium devices.

With One UI 7 running on Android 15, Samsung is promising six years of software updates. This means the phone will stay relevant longer than many of its competitors, which often cap out at three or four years.

The 50MP main camera does a solid job in daylight, capturing sharp images with good range. Samsung’s AI processing boosts colours and contrast and the ultra-wide and macro lenses add versatility, though they don’t match the quality of the main sensor. The phone also includes nightography enhancements, improving low-light performance, especially for selfies, thanks to a 12MP front camera with Low Noise Mode.

Samsung’s AI-driven editing tools make the Galaxy A56 5G stand out. The Best Face feature is ideal for group shots by selecting and combining the best expressions from multiple shots, while the Object Eraser can remove unwanted distractions from photos. Custom filter creation is also possible with the new Filters tool, which can extract colours and styles from existing photos.

With a 5,000mAh battery, the Galaxy A56 5G easily lasts a full day of moderate to heavy use. Samsung finally bumps up fast charging to 45W, which means you can go from 0 to 50% in just under 30 minutes – a big improvement over previous A-series models. However, it was a surprise to see no wireless charging which is probably expected at this price.

Samsung has integrated Knox Vault for enhanced security, ensuring sensitive data remains protected. Features like Auto Blocker and Theft Detection provide peace of mind, making the A56 5G a secure option in its segment. The phone is also equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass for added durability.

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G starts at A$699 in Australia, positioning it at the higher end of the mid-range market. Available in Awesome Olive and Awesome Graphite, the device offers a mix of AI-powered tools, a premium display and long-term software support. While it’s not the cheapest option, Samsung is banking on its longevity and AI-driven features to justify the price.

For those who prioritise a great screen, reliable battery life and long-term software support, it’s a worthy investment. However, if raw performance or expandable storage is your top concern, other brands may offer better value for money at this price point.

Final Verdict

The Galaxy A56 5G doesn’t rewrite the rulebook for mid-range phones, but it refines what Samsung does best: a great display, solid battery life and long-term software support. The AI-powered features add some novelty, but the lack of a microSD slot and a slightly underwhelming processor may turn off some customers.

If you’re looking for a future-proof, well-rounded phone with premium software support and Samsung’s reliability, the A56 5G is a solid purchase. But if raw performance or expandable storage is a priority, you might want to look elsewhere.

Rating: 4/5