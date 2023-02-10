The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G has appeared on the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission certification website, suggesting it will be launched in the next few months.

Much like the S23 series, the latest Galaxy A-series has been the subject of numerous leaks, but this latest filing is the most official confirmation to date.

This listing doesn’t confirm any of the phone’s specs, only the model number, SM-A346E/DSN.

The NBTC inspects equipment related to the transmission of radio signals.

According to a Geekbench listing, the Galaxy A34 5G will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, or an Exynos 1380 chipset (depending on region) with 5GB of RAM.

The triple rear camera is expected to include a 48MP main camera, with a 13MP selfie snapper.

An FCC certification confirms it will have a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. As the name suggests, it will have 5G connectivity.

Design-wise, screen protectors from Panzer Glass show a similar look to the S23.

March is the likely launch date for the A-series, which makes sense, given there is no low-end model in the S23 series.