Samsung has scored an impressive result in the upcoming CES 2027 Innovation Awards program, securing 19 awards, with its Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra both receiving Best of Innovation honours.

The two foldable smartphones were recognised in the Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps category of the awards, organised by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

The CES Innovation Awards are known globally as the stage for breakthrough technology and design, where excellence in design and engineering across a range of categories are celebrated.

Samsung has earned 19 CES 2027 Innovation Awards across its product portfolio, including four Best of Innovation awards, up from three in 2026. The wins span mobile devices, home entertainment, home appliances and semiconductor technologies.

Samsung’s Visual Display division was particularly successful with 13 awards, while its semiconductor business collected three and its mobile division two. Its home appliances division also received recognition.

Among the other recognised products are Samsung’s 512GB DDR5 RDIMM server memory, LPDDR5X SOCAMM2 memory module and UFS 5.0 storage technology, all designed to support increasingly demanding computing and AI workloads. Its updated Bespoke AI Laundry Combo also received an Innovation Awards Honoree distinction.

Galaxy Z Fold8 and Fold8 Ultra Bag Top Honours

Leading Samsung’s CES 2027 achievements were the Galaxy Z Fold8 and Fold8 Ultra.

Arguably the more technically ambitious of the two smartphones, the Galaxy Fold8 features an 8-inch main display and measures just 4.1mm thick when unfolded. Despite its slim profile, the device has a 5,000mAh battery, the largest capacity yet in the company’s Z Fold range.

Samsung has also introduced its Flex Titanium display architecture, which combines two titanium-based layers to improve structural strength while reducing display-module thickness by 10%. The engineering approach is designed to create a flatter screen with a less noticeable crease, which addresses one of the criticisms of foldable smartphones.

Photography is another area receiving attention. The Z Fold8 Ultra features a 200-megapixel primary camera alongside a new 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, adding macro photography to the device which also uses a wider f/1.9 aperture to capture more light.

The standard Galaxy Z Fold8 takes a somewhat different approach, prioritising everyday usability and entertainment. It has a 5.5-inch external display and a 7.6-inch main display with a 4:3 aspect ratio, giving a larger area for gaming, films and multitasking.

It also features dual 50-megapixel rear cameras, 8K video recording and Dual Recording, for recording front and rear camera footage simultaneously.

CES 2027 will run from 6–9 January in Las Vegas, US, with Samsung expected to showcase its latest innovations alongside other major technology companies. Samsung is scheduled to reveal its complete list of award-winning products on 4 January.