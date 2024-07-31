Samsung is claiming between 20 and 25% growth in presale orders for their new foldable devices with demand for the all-new premium Galaxy X Fold 6 increasing over previous pre order periods.

According to Eric Chou the new director of Mobile Experiences, carriers are delivering increased Sales over retailers who appear to be doing better selling the new Flip 6 devices.

Chou was parachuted into the role after the sudden exit of former Samsung Vice President of Mobile Garry McGregor, who has suddenly popped up at Apple in a sales role.

According to Chou there are two distinct consumers buying the new Fold 6 which is retailing for $2,187 they include gamers who like the display and the speed the new Fold delivers along with the new vapour chamber which enhances performance.

Then there are the productivity users, whether it be a spreadsheet user who wants the larger screen or the creative professional who simply wants more screen real estate for video editing which now includes a new level of AI capability.

And as Chou pointed out Samsung has significantly improved their Smart Switch capability which allows Apple users to easily port their Apple apps over to the larger Samsung Fold.

At this stage Apple has no AI and even when they launch their new iPhone offering in September AI will be limited due to bugs in their beta testing programs.

Unlike Samsung who already have AI working smoothly across their devices Samsung is getting ready to roll out a new level of AI to A Series device according to Chou.

According to retailers Samsung’s lead in AI for mobile devices and tablets is paying off with edit features and new AI translation capabilities delivering sales as consumers step up from other brands into a Samsung device because of recent software innovations.

The iPhone maker announced Apple Intelligence, a suite of AI-powered features for apps including its voice-assistant Siri and Safari, at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June months after Samsung had already rolled out new AI capabilities to their premium Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone.

Unlike Samsung who have developed their own AI capabilities that are now available across multiple devices, and work across Samsung manufactured processors and Qualcomm Snapdragon chips, Apple is relying on a third party Open AI for their AI implementation with ChatGPT-4o, set to be introduced into their future iPhone, iPad, and Mac operating systems.

As for a Samsung foldable customer along with owners of the S24 series of smartphones they also get the added advantage of Google’s Gemeni AI platform integrated into the Android OS.

Coupled with this Samsung has also built a close relationship with Microsoft allowing their Teams and Office 365 apps to be integrated into their OS.

According to Chou, 80% of Australian Galaxy S24 owners now use the Samsung developed AI technology every month.

“What we are delivering is tight integration and better optimisation across our devices, our relationship with Google allows us to do this coupled with our own AI development: Chou said.

When asked about Apple customers switching to Samsung devices he said “With both the Fold and the Flip we have delivered better switching friction between an Apple device and a Samsung smartphone due to improvements in our Smart Switch software. There is also better interoperability between devices”.