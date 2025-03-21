Home > Latest News > Samsung Targets QD-EL Display Rollout Within Next Few Years

Samsung Targets QD-EL Display Rollout Within Next Few Years

21 Mar 2025

Samsung is expediting the development of EL-QD televisions, also known as NanoLED or QDEL, aiming to bring them to market within the next few years.

The move is designed to counter increasing competition from Chinese manufacturers in the premium TV sector.

The development of EL-QD technology is a concerted effort involving multiple Samsung divisions, including Samsung Electronics’ Visual Display (VD) division, the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT), and Samsung Display.

According to industry sources cited by BusinessKorea, these teams are working together to advance what is considered the true quantum dot technology.

EL-QD represents a significant advancement in display technology by directly applying electricity to quantum dots, causing them to emit light in specific colors without the need for separate light-emitting diodes.

This approach differs from current QLED TVs, which use a backlight in conjunction with quantum dot films. The result is a display capable of deep blacks and vibrant colors, potentially rivaling OLED technology. Prototypes from companies like Sharp, TCL, and Samsung have been showcased at recent trade shows, including an 18-inch prototype displayed by Samsung at CES 2025.

Samsung has set an internal target to commercialize EL-QD technology within the next few years, fully committing to its development to maintain its 19-year leadership in the global TV market.

This acceleration is partly in response to Chinese competitors who are rapidly advancing in display technologies. While technical challenges related to stability and efficiency remain, Samsung’s intensified efforts indicate a strong commitment to overcoming these hurdles.

The successful development and commercialisation of EL-QD TVs could redefine the premium television market, offering consumers an alternative to OLED with potentially superior color accuracy and brightness.

As Samsung accelerates its efforts, the industry anticipates a new era in display technology that could set new standards for picture quality and performance.



