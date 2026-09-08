TCL has sued Samsung Electronics in the US, accusing the South Korean technology company of falsely marketing certain televisions as Mini LED models and seeking to halt their sale under that description.

TTE Technology, operating as TCL North America, filed the lawsuit against Samsung Electronics America in the US District Court for the Central District of California on August 31, according to reports.

At the centre of the dispute is Samsung’s M Model television range. TCL alleges it was marketed in the US as using Mini LED technology despite apparently lacking the technical characteristics associated with the display technology.

TCL claims Samsung effectively repackaged entry-level Crystal UHD televisions and promoted them as Mini LED products. TCL argues that the marketing could be misleading for consumers who are looking for televisions equipped with the more advanced backlighting technology.

Mini LED displays use significantly smaller LEDs in an LCD television’s backlight, which allows manufacturers to create more individually controlled dimming zones. This means improved contrast, brightness and overall picture quality compared with conventional LED-backlit LCD televisions.

The lawsuit also brings to the fore the competitive impact of Samsung’s pricing. Samsung launched its M Model in March at a price below TCL’s most affordable Mini LED television. TCL claims Samsung’s Mini LED TV sales subsequently increased approximately fourfold in less than three months.

TCL has invested heavily in the Mini LED segment. The company first introduced a Mini LED television back in 2019 before expanding its more affordable QM series in the US market in 2023. TCL says its competitive pricing helped it to overtake Samsung in the US Mini LED market between 2023 and 2025, only to see its market position weaken following Samsung’s launch of the M Model.

TCL attorney R.C. Harlan said the alleged advertising misled consumers and damaged TCL’s sales, reputation and the value of its Mini LED technology.

TCL is seeking an injunction preventing Samsung from marketing or selling the M Model as a Mini LED television, as well as financial damages, though the amount sought has not been revealed.

Samsung has not publicly responded to the allegations.