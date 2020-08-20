HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Expands Family Hub Smart Fridge Line

By | 20 Aug 2020
Samsung is growing its smart fridge portfolio in Australia with the launch of the 2-Door Family Hub.

The new 656-litre fridge, available in Matte Black, ships with the latest Family Hub 5.0 software and integrates Bixby voice recognition so the smart assistant can recognise the voices of different users and make recommendations based on their preferences.

According to Andrew Wand, Head of Home Appliances, Samsung Australia, the expansion of the Family Hub range represents continued innovation in design and kitchen connectivity.

“We know that the kitchen is the heart of the home for so many of our customers so that’s why it is so important that we provide the best in refrigerator design and smart technology across a range for sizes and formats, which now includes a two door option.

“The matte black colour and sleek design has been popular in Australia and with the added features of Family Hub, like its interactive family board, the ability to see what’s inside your fridge, and endless entertainment, it is the ultimate gateway to simple and modern connected living,” he said.

The Family Hub 5.0 software, which is also available to current Family Hub users, enhances features in popular apps such as Meal Planner and Food Reminder. Users can now also use Bluetooth connectivity to make and receive phone calls using their fridge.

The 2-Door Family Hub is available online and from leading retailers at an RRP of $4499.

