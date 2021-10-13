Samsung Electronics Australia has been awarded four accolades at the 63rd annual Good Design Awards for products of outstanding design and innovation that improve the lives of Australians – including three products receiving the prestigious Good Design Award Gold Accolade.

This year, the awards recognised a range of Samsung consumer electronics, with the prestigious Good Design Awards Gold Accolade awarded to the Odyssey G9 gaming monitor, The Frame TV and Smart AI Washing Machine and Dryer range.

While the 7000 Series French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Centre received a Good Design Award Winner Accolade.

“As the role of our homes continue to change, it has never been more important to innovate and advance the role of technology,” said Jeremy Senior, Vice President of Consumer Electronics, Samsung Electronics Australia.

“At Samsung, we are committed to making Australians’ lives easier through beautifully designed products with innovative features, and it is an honour to have four of our products recognised by the Good Design Awards, one of the most prestigious design awards in Australia.

“While the functionality of products in our home is at the core of what we need them to do, Australians are house proud and expect their consumer electronics to also have design features.

Whether that is having the technology blend in like The Frame TV, stand out with the Odyssey gaming monitors or have it do the thinking for you like our Smart AI washing machines and dryers, our homes will never be the same, but technology will continue to support and make our life easier.”

As one of the most diverse design award programs in the industry, the evaluation criteria for the Good Design Awards is reviewed and refined each year to ensure it is able to reflect the rapidly changing nature of professional design practice.

All entries are evaluated on three overarching design criteria including Good Design, Design Innovation, and Design Impact, with Samsung’s products not only meeting the high criteria, but exceeding them.

The winners of Australia’s peak industry design awards were announced online during the 2021 Good Design Week.

“Receiving an Australian Good Design Award is testament to embedding design excellence at the heart of a product, service, place or experience,” Good Design Australia, CEO, Brandon Gien said.

“Although 2021 continues to be another challenging year, it is incredibly inspiring to see designers and businesses working together to find innovative, customer-centric design solutions to local and global challenges and to see them recognised and rewarded for their efforts through these prestigious Awards.

“The importance of embracing good design principles is now more important than ever as many businesses around the world have had to completely re-think their business strategies to remain competitive.

“The standard of design excellence represented in this year’s Awards is the best I’ve ever seen in my 25 years of running these Awards, an encouraging sign that the design sector is flourishing.”

The 2021 Good Design Awards attracted a record number of submissions with an astonishing 933 design projects evaluated in this year’s international design awards.