Samsung has expanded its portable storage range with two USB4 SSDs which promise faster transfers, higher capacities and support for demanding gaming and content creation workflows.

Unveiled at Gamescom 2026 in Cologne, the new Samsung P9 and P7 portable SSDs will be offered in capacities ranging from 1TB to 8TB.

The flagship P9 delivers sequential read speeds of up to 4,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,800MB/s, roughly double the performance of Samsung’s previous-generation T9.

Samsung claims the P9 is the first 8TB USB4 portable SSD capable of reaching speeds of up to 4,000MB/s. The drive received a CES 2026 Innovation Award earlier this year.

The combination of high capacity and sustained write performance is aimed at professional creators working with large RAW image files and ultra-high-resolution video.

Samsung says the P9 can support direct 12K recording, allowing footage to be captured directly to the drive during production.

The more versatile P7 also features USB4 connectivity but is positioned for everyday storage across work, entertainment and gaming.

Samsung says the P7 is broadly compatible with desktops, laptops, smartphones, gaming consoles and cameras. It has also undergone two-metre drop tests alongside shock and vibration testing, offering additional protection for users carrying the drive while travelling or working outdoors.

“As AI-powered content creation and ultra-high-resolution video make large amounts of data part of everyday life, users increasingly expect faster and more reliable storage experiences,” Samsung Electronics vice-president Tommy Kwon said.

Both drives achieve their maximum performance through a USB Type-C connection, although real-world speeds will depend on the connected device and workload.

The Samsung P9 and P7 will begin rolling out globally from August 31 in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB and 8TB configurations.

Australian pricing and availability are yet to be confirmed.