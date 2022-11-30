Samsung sold more than double the number of Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones into businesses this year, an uptick it credits to higher adoption in the financial services community.

From January to October 2022, the number of foldable smartphones Samsung contracted to enterprise customers increased by 105 per cent, compared to the same period in 2021.

Samsung singled out its Galaxy ZFold 4 phones, with its PC-like task bar and expanding screen real estate as being “a multi-tasking powerhouse ideal for business use”. With its S-Pen and the DocuSign feature, the phone is increasingly appealing to enterprise users.

“Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphones were created to open up opportunities for new ways to work and explore creativity,” said KC Choi, EVP and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics.

“This rapid growth in investment demonstrates our enterprise customers’ need for meaningful innovations to enhance workforce productivity.

“The ease of multitasking on a large screen, and the powerful app optimisations for foldable devices, are helping drive adoption among enterprise users,” Choi notes.

Samsung notes foldable smartphone shipments are expected to reach 16 million units worldwide in 2022 – an increase of 73 per cent year on year – with further growth to 26 million units in 2023.