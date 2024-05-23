Samsung will likely not use its own Exynos chips inside the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6, according to a report in Korean publication The Elec.

Up until this point, Samsung has relied on the trustworthy Qualcomm processors to power its foldable phones with Snapdragon chips, and the indications are that it will continue into the immediate next generation of these devices.

However, it’s worth noting that Samsung is reportedly making significant strides in improving the performance and power efficiency of its in-house Exynos chips. The goal, expectedly, is to have greater control over its smartphone business while cutting down on costs.

For now though, Exynos’ performance is reported to be inferior to Snapdragon.

Things may start to change dramatically with the upcoming Exynos 2500 chipset which is expected to outperform the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in terms of power efficiency.

The new chipset will likely debut with the S25 series and the current options for the 6th generation foldables include the Exynos 2400 as well as last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Samsung MX (the smartphone business unit) has decided to continue the partnership with Qualcomm when it comes it its foldable phones, reported The Elec.

Samsung is avoiding using the existing Exynos 2400 chipset due to it not meeting the power efficiency requirement, bearing in mind that the fifth-generation flip phone from last year has a 3700mAh battery.

The upcoming Z Flip6 is believed to pack a 3880mAh capacity, which it may advertise as a 4000mAh battery (which will put it on par with the Galaxy S24).

Hence, Samsung while prioritizing power efficiency may therefore not be ready to Exynos in the upcoming generation of its foldables.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 are expected to be launched around mid-July, with a possible launch venue of Paris given the upcoming Olympics will be held there that same month, rather than Seoul.

There are pother updates coming through about the phones ahead of its official launch. Leakster Ice Universe has said that the Galaxy Z Fold6 will have a less visible crease on the internal display and a redesigned camera island.

The Galaxy Z Flip6 will have a much-needed display upgrade with a thicker Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) on the Z Flip6’s foldable display. The new UTG is believed to be 50 microns thick, compared to the 30 microns of the Z Flip5.

Samsung may have used the same approach for the Z Fold6 too. The new model will reportedly be substantially thinner and lighter, which might not leave room for a hinge redesign.

As for the camera, Ice shared shared an apparent ZFold6 close-up of one of the lenses, which shows a ring with a grooved texture along its circumference. The Z Fold5 has a small metal ring around the lenses.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 is therefore expected to have the same cameras as the Z Fold6. The Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra will likely feature upgrades like the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor (the same used in the S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra).

