While details of Samsung’s One UI 7 are largely under wraps, an update on Samsung’s UK website has revealed that the DeX app for Windows is being discontinued.

DeX allows Galaxy phone owners to project their device’s screen onto a PC window.

DeX is an abbreviation of “Desktop eXperience,” and aids in the file transfer between the two devices.

It’s a useful tool, especially for those who want a more desktop-like experience from their phone.

Samsung now says that the DeX for PC on Windows OS will end support from the One UI 7 version.

“We encourage customers to connect mobile phones and PC through the Link to Windows feature,” says the company.

Android Central noted that Samsung’s decision to retire DeX for Windows could likely be due to the low number of users.

Samsung’s alternative is to suggest migrating to the built-in “Link to Windows” feature.

Phone Link to Windows is native to the Windows ecosystem. It can also be used wirelessly and serves multiple brands of Android phones beyond Samsung.

DeX is only being discounted on the Window app. DeX itself remains available to connect directly to a monitor, keyboard, and mouse, allowing users to enjoy a desktop-like setup.

Apart from DeX, the other changes anticipated to be in the works for One UI 7 include Samsung reportedly planning to drop support for downloading third-party edge panels, reported Gizmo China.