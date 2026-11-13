Samsung is reportedly developing a rollable smartphone capable of switching between 16:9 and 21:9 screen ratios, potentially introducing a new alternative to its existing foldable Galaxy devices.

According to prominent technology leaker Ice Universe, the South Korean electronics giant is working on a handset featuring an expandable display that can change its proportions depending on how the device is being used.

Unlike Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold smartphones, which rely on a hinge mechanism, the proposed device would feature a flexible screen that extends or retracts from the handset’s body.

The technology could allow users to switch between a conventional 16:9 widescreen format for watching videos and a taller 21:9 display better suited to scrolling, multitasking and viewing content.

It could also provide a larger viewing area without the additional bulk associated with traditional foldable smartphones.

However, the leak provides few details about how Samsung intends to implement the technology or whether the device has progressed beyond early development.

Samsung has been exploring rollable display technology for several years, although it has yet to release a commercially available rollable smartphone.

Other manufacturers have also experimented with the concept.

LG came close to launching its own rollable handset before abandoning the project when it exited the smartphone business in 2021.

Motorola demonstrated its Rizr rollable smartphone concept at Mobile World Congress in 2023, showcasing a display that expanded vertically without requiring a folding mechanism.

Despite the potential benefits, rollable smartphones present significant engineering challenges.

Manufacturers must ensure the flexible display can withstand thousands of extension and retraction cycles while maintaining durability, battery capacity and a relatively slim design.

Additional moving components could also increase manufacturing costs and complicate repairs.

Pricing is another potential obstacle.

Samsung’s first tri-fold smartphone launched in the United States for US$2,900, highlighting the premium prices associated with experimental flexible display technology.

A rollable Galaxy handset could carry a similarly high price, particularly if Samsung initially positions it as a limited-production flagship device.

The company has already invested heavily in developing its foldable smartphone range, and a rollable model could provide another way to differentiate its products in an increasingly competitive premium handset market.

For now, Samsung has not confirmed the existence of the device, its specifications, pricing or a potential launch date.

However, the latest leak suggests the company is continuing to investigate new display formats as it looks beyond conventional foldable smartphones.