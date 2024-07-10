HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Denies LVMH Collaboration For Olympic Edition Foldable

Samsung Denies LVMH Collaboration For Olympic Edition Foldable

By | 10 Jul 2024

Samsung Electronics has denied media reports which surfaced this week that suggested it has collaborated with LVMH to launch a special Olympic edition phone in Paris.

The reports suggested that the South Korean company had teamed up with the French company which is the world’s largest luxury conglomerate to launch the special edition device at the July 10 Galaxy Unpacked event which will be held in Paris.

A Samsung official denied it has collaborated with any partner for an “Olympic phone”, reported The Korea Herald.

However, that official declined to confirm the possibility of the launch of an Olympic-themed special edition phone.

Previously, a local news daily said that Samsung and LVMH were discussing rolling out a special edition foldable phone themed on one of the many luxury brands owned by LVMH, citing an official from the French group.

Samsung Paris Olympics

The report said the phone was highly likely to be an “Olympic edition” that would be distributed to athletes participating in this year’s Olympics which will commence later this month.

Samsung is a long-time official Olympic partner and has previously offered athletes special-edition phones during the events.

Samsung plans to unveil its latest foldable phones in the Galaxy Z series including the Fold6 and Flip6 during the Unpacked event which will be held at the Louvre Museum on Wednesday.

Samsung is a worldwide Olympics and Paralympics partner and in April launched its ‘Open always wins’ campaign. The campaign is fronted by skateboarder Aurélien Giraud (France), Para sprinter Johannes Floors (Germany) and breakdancer Sarah Bee (France).



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Galaxy Watch 7 Health Feature Starts Rolling Out To Older Watches
Health Sensor Upgrades Coming To Samsung Galaxy Watches
Big Galaxy S24 Ultra Update Tipped To Arrive Soon
(Image: Sourced from Samsung Semiconductor Website)
Semiconductors Driving 15-Fold Increase In Samsung’s Profits
Former Samsung VP Turns Up At Apple
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Paramount Pictures (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)
New Owner Outlines Plans To Revive Paramount
Latest News
/
July 10, 2024
/
JB Hi-Fi Shares Surge As Officeworks Owners Shares Wobble
Latest News
/
July 10, 2024
/
AI Can Now Personalise Perfume & Cologne Based On Shopping Preferences
Latest News
/
July 10, 2024
/
PC Shipments Recovery Continues After Years Of Decline
Latest News
/
July 10, 2024
/
Galaxy Watch 7 Health Feature Starts Rolling Out To Older Watches
Latest News
/
July 10, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Paramount Pictures (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)
New Owner Outlines Plans To Revive Paramount
Latest News
/
July 10, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
As Australia’s Network 10 and Paramount+ gets a new owner in the US, all eyes are on David Ellison who...
Read More