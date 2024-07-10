Samsung Electronics has denied media reports which surfaced this week that suggested it has collaborated with LVMH to launch a special Olympic edition phone in Paris.

The reports suggested that the South Korean company had teamed up with the French company which is the world’s largest luxury conglomerate to launch the special edition device at the July 10 Galaxy Unpacked event which will be held in Paris.

A Samsung official denied it has collaborated with any partner for an “Olympic phone”, reported The Korea Herald.

However, that official declined to confirm the possibility of the launch of an Olympic-themed special edition phone.

Previously, a local news daily said that Samsung and LVMH were discussing rolling out a special edition foldable phone themed on one of the many luxury brands owned by LVMH, citing an official from the French group.

The report said the phone was highly likely to be an “Olympic edition” that would be distributed to athletes participating in this year’s Olympics which will commence later this month.

Samsung is a long-time official Olympic partner and has previously offered athletes special-edition phones during the events.

Samsung plans to unveil its latest foldable phones in the Galaxy Z series including the Fold6 and Flip6 during the Unpacked event which will be held at the Louvre Museum on Wednesday.

Samsung is a worldwide Olympics and Paralympics partner and in April launched its ‘Open always wins’ campaign. The campaign is fronted by skateboarder Aurélien Giraud (France), Para sprinter Johannes Floors (Germany) and breakdancer Sarah Bee (France).