Samsung has unveiled its Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, which offer a more affordable entry point to its latest Galaxy tablet range.

The devices feature the largest screen yet on the Galaxy Tab S FE series and slimmer bezels that for more display real estate.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ features a 13.1-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits HBM on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series.

Samsung says that the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ and Galaxy Tab S10 FE are the first models in the FE series to come equipped with some of the company’s latest AI offerings right out of the box.

These include the Circle to Search with Google function which allows you to search what you see on your tablet without switching apps.

Samsung Notes features like Solve Math can be used for quick calculations of handwriting and text, and Handwriting Help can be used to tidy up notes easily.

AI assistants are instantly launched with a single tap of the Galaxy AI Key on the Book Cover Keyboard. Also, AI assistants can be customised based on users’ preferences for a more personalised experience.

An upgraded Object Eraser allows users to remove unwanted objects from photos, while the newly introduced Best Face feature ensures ideal group photos by selecting and combining the best expressions and features.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE series also comes with pre-loaded apps and tools including LumaFusion, Goodnotes, Clip Studio Paint and more, alongside other spotlight apps like Noteshelf 3, Sketchbook and Picsart.

The FE series integrates with other Samsung Galaxy devices. Similar to the Galaxy Tab S10 series, users can access a comprehensive overview of their home status with the Home Insight widget dashboard and 3D Map View feature. The device also offers summarised status updates of SmartThings-enabled devices.

“The new Galaxy Tab S10 FE series brings advanced mobile AI experience and Samsung’s connected ecosystem to even more tablet users, while still offering leading performance and design,” said Changtae Kim, EVP & Head of New Computing R&D Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

Performance upgrades in the new devices enable the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series to help users to switch effortlessly between multiple apps, allowing for improved multitasking. It also has a newly upgraded 13MP high resolution rear camera.

The FE series comes with the same IP68rating as the newest Galaxy Tab S10 series.

In Australia, the new devices will be available starting April 17, and offered in three colors: Grey, Silver and Light Blue. Pricing of this new range of tablets is shown below.