Samsung has debuted its first new TV in 2024 – the OLED S95D – which features anti-glare technology designed to maintain colour accuracy and help reduce reflections, and is now available from all major retailers across Australia.

The Samsung OLED S95D, available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch screen sizes is well suited for Australian conditions. It can maintain image sharpness even in brightly lit rooms, and offers a new specialised hard-coating layer that can overcome the trade-off between gloss and reflection.

Independent safety science companyUnderwriters Laboratories (UL) has verified the OLED S95D as “Glare Free”

Jeremy Senior, Vice President, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Electronics Australia said, “Our insights show that Anti-Glare technology is a top priority for consumers when purchasing a TV, and at Samsung, we’re proud to play a part in redefining the landscape by bringing this world-first feature to our OLED range. With many Australians’ living in bright or light-filled rooms, this new technology helps to ensure Australians can enjoy a low interruption viewing experience, regardless of their TV preference”

Samsung OLED S95D has over 8 million specially engineered self-illuminating pixels comprising three subpixels (Quantum Dot red and green, and OLED blue) and no white subpixels in sight, and is paired with NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor perceptional colour mapping technology.

It is the first to be Pantone-Validated HDR OLED.

It is only 11.2mm in depth and features True Dolby Atmos Object Tracking Sound, Quantum HDR OLED Pro, powerful processing, and 4K upscaling which can offer up to 70% more brightness than OLED HDR+ for richer contrast, brighter brights and deeper blacks

The S95D includes Motion Rate 200 which is is ideal for watching live sports and action movies, as it helps minimise blur and judder from fast moving scenes, and is equipped with 4K 144Hz VRR for ultra-smooth gameplay.

Pricing

Samsung OLED S95D is now available from all major retailers, priced at:

77-inchesRRP: $9,281.00

65-inchesRRP: $5,800.00

55-inchesRRP: $4,640.00