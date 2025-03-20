Samsung has officially announced the rollout schedule for One UI 7, its latest Android 15-based update.

The stable release will begin on April 7, starting with the Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6.

While these devices are expected to receive the update on the same day, the rollout may take a few days to reach all regions due to its incremental nature.

In the following weeks, One UI 7 will expand to additional Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S24 FE, S23 series, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and Tab S9 series.

Samsung has not yet shared details about the update for other Galaxy models, though a second wave is expected to begin in May.

One UI 7 introduces a redesigned interface with enhanced personalisation and AI-driven features.

The update includes a simplified home screen, revamped widgets, and an improved lock screen with seamless customisation options.

A standout addition is the Now Bar, a pill-shaped UI element providing quick access to ride statuses, music playback, delivery updates, and timers, all accessible with a simple swipe.

Samsung is also enhancing productivity with AI-powered tools such as AI Select for converting video segments into GIFs, Writing Assist for grammar correction across all apps, and Drawing Assist, which now supports text prompts, images, and sketches.

The new Audio Eraser feature, available on select Galaxy devices, allows users to remove unwanted noise from videos.

Further integration with Google Gemini enhances voice assistant capabilities, with a long-press of the side button opening the assistant for seamless queries and recommendations.

The Settings app now supports natural language search, making it easier to find options without knowing exact setting names.

With One UI 7, Samsung aims to provide a more intuitive, AI-enhanced experience for Galaxy users.

The phased rollout begins in April, with more devices expected to receive the update in the coming months.