Weeks after Loewe the German TV Company asked us to pull down a story about the Company moving to the Samsung Tizen OS, and were set to launch a new Stellar TV, Samsung has confirmed the adoption of the Companies smart TV operating system.

Samsung technology will be embedded in Loewe’s new flagship TV, the Stellar, which is set to be launched in Australia shortly and in across Europe on 15th July.

“This new collaboration with Loewe ensures that its latest luxury TV, stellar, will exceed expectations with the high-end experiences it brings to consumers,” said YS Kim, EVP, Head of the Service Business Team, Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“It’s also more momentum for Tizen OS, which has established itself as the software platform of choice for premium TVs. Moving forward, we will continue to push the boundaries of how users interact with their TVs.”

When ChannelNews initially broke the story after retailers were shown the new TV in a private room at the Munich Hi Fi show, we were approached by Loewe representatives, with claims that the German Company had not confirmed the new OS that takes them head up against LG Electronics who are using their Web OS software to capture data on their customers and then selling it to third parties. customers

The latest Tizen OS, offers a wealth of content and service options, making it the ideal choice for Loewe’s discerning customer base, Samsung says.

Loewe is known for incorporating premium and unique materials, such as stone and concrete back panels.

Its new TV, stellar, boasts 4K resolution and HRD 10+ technology, and features a minimalist frame with a concrete rear panel.

With Tizen OS, stellar users have access to a wide variety of features, including Samsung TV plus for free channels and on-demand content, Gaming Hub for access to top gaming platforms and services, and SmartThings to control smart home devices.

Loewe claims that the META OLED panel will reach 3000 nits, the same as that claimed by other TV brands who are using second-generation Micro Lens Array technology.

The Stellar supports Dolby Vision HDR and all four HDMI sockets are the HDMI 2.1 standard, with support for 4K/120Hz gaming with VRR and ALLM.

It also supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS Play-Fi with wireless connectivity support for Loewe’s wireless home cinema speakers.

Loewe’s current plan is to initially release the 42- and 55-inch versions, with the 48-, 65-, 77-, 83- and 97-inch models set to arrive next year.