Recent comments by Samsung Mobile boss TM Roh, appear to reveal the company are looking at creating a foldable tablet to run on Android.

In an interview that followed the Unpacked event last month, he said “Foldables will expand to other categories like the tablet and PC and continue to develop after.”

“The tablet is a very good product category, one where we can apply the foldable format. Why are Samsung Mobile and I so convinced about the foldable? The reason is very simple. Because it has been part of human history and human nature for so long to read books, or use notebook.”

“What has been applied to the smartphone will then spread to the tablet and laptops as well. To that end we at Samsung are investing a lot of resources. And once that foundational technology is developed and we believe that the product is ready to provide meaningful innovation to consumers, then, of course, we want to introduce them.”

Recently, the company caused up a stir hinting at a foldable display it was working on for Apple for either iPad or MacBook. Being one of Apple’s key suppliers for iPhone displays, it’s not surprising Samsung would provide screens for Apple folding devices.