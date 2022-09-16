HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Commits To Net-Zero, After Using More Power Than Entire City

By | 16 Sep 2022

Samsung Electronics has committed to achieving net-zero emissions across its entire company by 2050, marking the company’s first environmental pledge since 2009.

Samsung has signed on to the RE100 initiative, which commits to 100 per cent renewable energy use.

The company used 25.8 terawatt hours of electricity in 2021. To put this perspective, this is 1.8 times the energy used by all 9.5 million residents of capital city Seoul.

It also dwarfs that 18.2 TWh used by Alphabet, TSMC’s 18.1 TWh, and Apple’s comparably Earth-friendly 2.9 terawatt hours.

The company will spend A$7.5 billion over the next eight years in environmental initiatives such as water conservation, electronic waste collection, and recycling.

With this, it aims to reduce the power consumption in major models of seven consumer electronics products, including its leading smartphones and televisions, by 30 per cent by 2030.



