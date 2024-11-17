We are only days away from CES 2025 in Las Vegas, and we already know that Samsung Electronics has cleaned up a sleuth of Innovation Awards

The Galaxy Tab S10 series topped the list in the computer hardware and components sector, incorporating premium 14.6-inch and 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays.

The Galaxy Watch7 also won a prize along with the Galaxy Z Fold6 made that managed to clean up a gong in the gaming and esports category with judges claiming that the premium Samsung smartphone delivered powerful performance and was equipping the cutting-edge Snapdragon mobile processor and an upgraded cooling system.

Also, winners were Samsung’s latest flagship organic light-emitting diode TVs incorporating AI features which we are set to see for the first time at their TV unpacked event on the 5th of January 2025.

The Consumer Technology Association organises the annual competition honouring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology.

Last year LG Electronics rolled out a see-through TV as their hero display product at their CES 2024 press conference, and that products which attracted little interest from retailers appears to have died a slow death.

Honourees are given to the top-scoring products in each category, while the best of innovation award is given to the highest-scoring products in the entire program.

Samsung said its Galaxy Buds3 Pro wireless earphones were named the best of innovation winner in the headphones and personal audio sector for its premium sound, adaptive noise control and sleek design.

Samsung’s advanced semiconductor products were also chosen as winners in the annual award program. The company’s 10.7 gigabits-per-second LPDDR5X DRAM and Exynos W1000 for wearable devices were honourees, along with the chip giant’s next-generation telephoto camera solution, All Lens on Prism.