HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Chip Plant Shutdown Nobbles Global Smartphone Output

Samsung Chip Plant Shutdown Nobbles Global Smartphone Output

By | 17 Mar 2021
,

The extended shutdown of Samsung’s chip fabrication plant in Texas will slash global smartphone output by 5 per cent in Q2 2021.

According to Taiwanese research form TrendForce, the hit to global smartphone production will be around 17 million handsets.

5G handsets are also set to drop by 30 per cent for the quarter.

Operations at the Austin-based chip plant were shut down last month after the cold-snap in the US caused a disruption to power networks.

Samsung was ordered to halt production on February 16, with the controlled shutdown enabling the South Korean giant to avoid damage to chips.

The plant is the world’s second largest foundry, behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

The factory produces smartphone communication chips for Qualcomm and driver chips for Samsung’s organic light-emitting diode panels, which are supplied to manufacturers including Apple.

“While we are currently making efforts to resume operations as soon as possible, the process may require more time to reach normal levels as we inspect and reconfigure the facility,” a Samsung spokesperson told Nikkei.

“Our primary focus is to ensure safety on-site for our workforce as well as our community.”

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , , ,
You may also like
Huawei Looks To Cash In On 5G Patents
Pandemic-Driven Boom For Wearables, Top 5 Companies
Samsung Launches New 1440p Curved Gaming Monitors In Oz
Nokia Signs Patent License Deal With Samsung
Senior Samsung Executive Accused Of Taking Illegal Drugs
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Dodgy Sellers Using Instagram For Exploding Fake Apple Products
Apple Latest News
/
March 17, 2021
/
CE Brands In Australia With Biggest Growth From 2020 Lockdown
Industry
/
March 17, 2021
/
Commonwealth Bank Launches BNPL Service
Latest News
/
March 17, 2021
/
Big Players Already On Board With New AMD Pro Laptop CPUs
AMD Latest News
/
March 17, 2021
/
China Cracks Down On Ecommerce Giant Alibaba
Latest News
/
March 17, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Dodgy Sellers Using Instagram For Exploding Fake Apple Products
Apple Latest News
/
March 17, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Wholesalers of counterfeit Apple Inc. products are using Instagram, a Facebook Inc. platform, to peddle their dodgy gadgets through unofficial...
Read More